PHOENIX (CBSLA/AP) — Before he jumped naked out of a car trunk in “The Hangover,” Ken Jeong was a doctor, and that background came in handy for a fan who suffered a seizure at a recent comedy show.

The comedian’s training came in handy Saturday when an audience member began having a seizure while Jeong was performing at a comedy club in Phoenix. According to one report, the actor initially thought it was heckling, but jumped off the stage when people started asking for help.

@kenjeong at Stand Up Live! A woman had a medical emergency during the show. Ken thinks its heckling, when people are asking for his help. He jumps off stage to assist. An EMT helped, too. Then on with the show! Great night! He is gracious and grateful…AND flipping funny! pic.twitter.com/G0nMWb5wMM — Heather Holmberg (@TippedHatEnt) May 6, 2018

The actor’s representative, Michelle Margolis, confirmed reports that the 48-year-old Jeong and an emergency medical technician in the audience helped the woman until paramedics arrived. She was taken to a hospital. There was no immediate word on the woman’s identity or condition.

Jeong, who has appeared in “The Hangover” movie franchise and TV’s “Dr. Ken” and “Community,” has been on a live comedy tour.

