LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who caused a fatal two-car crash in South L.A. Saturday.

A 34-year-old woman from Beverly Hills was killed at the intersection 120th and Harvard Boulevard in the Athens area at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when her car was struck by a speeding vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol said a black male in a white 2016 Mercedes Benz hit the woman’s Honda on its left as she made a left turn, causing his car to crash into a wooden pole near the intersection.

The driver fled in a white, four-door BMW sedan that had arrived at the scene, the CHP said. The driver of that vehicle was described as a black male.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police urge anyone with information about the incident to call the CHP’s West L.A. office at (310)642-3939.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)