SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man died following a confrontation with police officers Sunday in South Los Angeles, prompting a large scale police response and investigation.

LAPD officials say officers responded to calls of a prowler in the 4400 block of Towne Avenue just before noon.

When officers arrived, they say they were confronted by a man and he was taken into custody.

According to the department, there was a use of force to detain the man, who was taken to the hospital and died. Force investigation detectives were then called to the scene.

Details regarding the man’s death have not yet been made clear.

This is a developing news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.