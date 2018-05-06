LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles music festival FYF Fest has been canceled this year, promoter Goldenvoice announced Sunday.

“After much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to cancel FYF Fest 2018,” organizers said in a statement posted on the festival’s Twitter page. “Our team of many women and men have worked tirelessly on this event for many years but felt unable to present an experience on par with the expectations of our loyal fans and the Los Angeles music community this year,” the statement reads in part.

Had it not been canceled, this year’s festival, whose headliners included Janet Jackson, Florence + the Machine and Future, would have marked its 15th anniversary. The move to cancel the July 21-22 festival in L.A.’s Exposition Park is allegedly due to poor ticket sales, according to Billboard.

News of the festival’s cancellation comes not long after FYF Fest creator Sean Carlson was accused by a number of women of sexual harassment in November. Following the allegations, festival presenters Goldenvoice and AEG Live cut ties with Carlson and bought out his share.

In the statement, festival organizers promised “local shows soon, featuring some of the amazing artists from the 2018 line up.”

For more information regarding ticket refunds, click here.