SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A South Los Angeles man is trying to cope with the grief of losing his girlfriend in a car crash.

Shaking his head, Kenneth Towner told KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen he just can’t really explain it.

He’s struggling with the loss of his girlfriend – 34-year old Naiomi Jones.

“Natural beauty. Never wore make-up,” Towner says.

Jones was driving in her Honda Civic in the Athens neighborhood of unincorporated LA County around 10:30 Saturday night

The CHP says she was going north on Harvard Boulevard and making a left turn on 120th Street when a white Mercedes with paper plates T-boned her car.

“I pretty much seen the whole thing,” Towner’s sister, Alexus, says.

She saw the crash from their kitchen window — so she ran outside.

She asked us not to show her face.

“I’m the one who have to come and tell my brother like basically your girlfriend’s down there,” says Alexus.

Jones was declared dead at the scene.

On her Instagram account she described herself as a dancer, singer and artist.

“She was extremely outgoing. She had a lot of personality. She was very friendly,” Alexus said.

The crash sent the Mercedes into a pole.

Police say the driver and passenger of that car were seen getting out of it and jumping into a white BMW – which drove away.

Kenneth Towner is now asking them to do the right thing by turning themselves in.

“We all get scared at incidents like that. But sometimes you got to face the consequence,” Towner said.

Police said the two who fled the Mercedes were both men but they did not get good descriptions of them.