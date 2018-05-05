BURBANK (CBSLA) – A Burbank man suffered a terrifying ordeal Friday afternoon when he found himself surrounded by officers with guns drawn outside his own apartment, the result of a misunderstanding.

Ben Tang told CBS2 Saturday he called a locksmith after getting locked out of his apartment in the 600 block of North Maple Street at around 4 p.m.

As Tang and the locksmith were working to get into his unit, several Burbank police cruisers arrived on scene and multiple officers approached the two men with guns drawn.

The incident, which was caught on cell phone video by a bystander, shows Tang and the locksmith with their hands up while at least six officers with handguns and rifles surround them.

Burbank police confirmed to CBS2 that they had responded after receiving a 911 call from a neighbor about a possible burglary in progress.

“We would like to thank a concerned citizen who reported a burglary in-progress,” Burbank police wrote on Twitter Friday night. “After seeing what they believed to be two men entering a home utilizing a tool, they called the police. Officers responded following protocol and determined the men were the homeowner and locksmith.”

The two men were handcuffed. However, when the mix-up was resolved, they were immediately released without charges.