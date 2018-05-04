STEVENSON RANCH (CBSLA) – One male student was arrested for stabbing another with a knife at an elementary school in Stevenson Ranch Friday morning, authorities said.

The stabbing occurred before 8:09 a.m. at Pico Canyon Elementary School in the 25000 block of Pico Canyon Road. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told CBS2 one 12-year-old boy stabbed another 12-year-old boy with a knife inside a classroom. The teacher and other students were able to separate the two, officials said.

The victim suffered minor injuries. Deputies responded to the school and arrested the suspect, who was not identified because he is a juvenile.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing were not confirmed. There was no immediate word on the type of knife used in the stabbing, who it belonged to or how it got onto school grounds.

The suspect was being interviewed by detectives. It’s unclear if the school was placed into lockdown during the incident, the sheriff’s department said.

Extra counselors were brought to campus following the stabbing. Several parents told CBS2 the school also sent out notices regarding the incident. Friday had already been scheduled as an early-release day.