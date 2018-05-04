ROLLING HILLS ESTATES (CBSLA) — A man has been taken into custody Friday for questioning in the murder of a Rancho Palos Verdes woman in tony Rolling Hills Estates.

Sheriff’s deputies confirmed the man taken into custody resembled the person who had been captured on security video near where a woman was found stabbed to death in her parked Mercedes SUV.

Vid Part 2: Man taken in for questioning in woman’s brutal murder yells, rants as deputies put him in patrol car @CBSLA #news #breaking #southbay pic.twitter.com/EkodYd25TH — JASMINE VIEL (@jasmineviel) May 4, 2018

Susan Leeds, 66, was found in the front seat of her vehicle inside the Promenade’s parking garage just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Promenade shopping mall in the 500 block of Deep Valley Drive.

Leeds was pronounced dead at the scene. She had been stabbed several times in the torso.

Investigators say the stabbing appears to be random. The killing has sent shock waves throughout the Palos Verdes Peninsula, which hasn’t seen a murder since 2009.

The sheriff’s department released an image of a man they say is a person of interest in the killing. The security video still was of an unshaven man wearing a red and black baseball cap and black jacket, holding a cup of coffee, walking into a nearby salon. Authorities said he was wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information about the crime can call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

