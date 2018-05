STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Meet this week’s Pets2Love: Jimmy!

Jimmy is an 8-year-old male pit bull with a gray and white coat.

Having been at the shelter since August, Jimmy is said to be a sweetheart who has participated in playgroups with multiple dogs.

To adopt Jimmy, call the South LA Shelter at (213) 792-4955 and ask for ID# A1724008.