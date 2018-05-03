BARSTOW (CBSLA) — A registered sex offender who led police on a wild police chase in an RV with his young children inside earlier this week has been caught, police said Thursday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff said Stephen Houk had been placed in custody without incident at a rail yard at 200 North Avenue H in Barstow.

Houk, a parolee out of Oregon, on Tuesday led police on a pursuit from L.A. to Bakersfield in Kern County.

Police had initially chased Houk on surface streets in Valencia Tuesday but quit due to dangerous conditions.

The chase picked up again hours later in the Mid-Wilshire area of L.A., after the 46-year-old’s wife told sheriff’s deputies he had gone to their home in Santa Clarita and kidnapped their 3-year-old boy and 11-month-old daughter. At the time, she described him as armed and dangerous.

Houk eventually led police to to an almond orchard in Bakersfield after a more than 3-hour pursuit. When authorities finally searched the vehicle around 11. p.m, Houk was nowhere to be found. His children and the family dog were found unharmed and were returned to the mother.

Houk was booked at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station for kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, domestic violence and other charges.