Filed Under:InstaStory, Leimert Park, Missing Boy

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 13-year-old boy who vanished while taking out the trash at his Leimert Park home has been found.

After being listed as critical missing case, Daniel Marquis Bell was found Thursday at a Taco Bell near 60th Street and Crenshaw, according to CBS2’s Dave Lopez.

A bystander apparently recognized Bell from news reports and called police.

Authorities believe the boy ran off after having issues with his family.

Daniel had last been seen Wednesday night at about 9:25 p.m.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch