LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 13-year-old boy who vanished while taking out the trash at his Leimert Park home has been found.

After being listed as critical missing case, Daniel Marquis Bell was found Thursday at a Taco Bell near 60th Street and Crenshaw, according to CBS2’s Dave Lopez.

A bystander apparently recognized Bell from news reports and called police.

Authorities believe the boy ran off after having issues with his family.

Daniel had last been seen Wednesday night at about 9:25 p.m.