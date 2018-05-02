WHITTIER (CBSLA) — Two men were killed in a three-car crashed that left one truck on its roof and another askew across the sidewalk and in bushes, on Slauson Avenue in Whittier.

The crash was reported just after 4:30 a.m. in the area of Slauson and Boer avenues. The men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol, which is leading the crash investigation.

At least two trucks were involved in the crash, leaving one on its roof with major front-end damage, and another across the sidewalk with its hood in the bushes. Debris from the impact was scattered across three lanes.

The two men, who were in their 30s, were declared dead at the scene. Another person was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher said.

Slauson between Norwalk and Boer will remain closed until further notice.

