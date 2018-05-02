FULLERTON (CBSLA) — The driver of a minivan was killed Wednesday after losing control, hitting a traffic control box and slamming into a construction site in Fullerton.

The crash was reported by witnesses just after 1 a.m. in the area of Harbor and Brea Boulevards. The minivan immediately burst into flames, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Only the minivan was involved in the crash, and no one else was hurt.

Police are looking into whether factors like speed or weather may have led to the crash.

The intersection is expected to stay closed till at least 7 a.m. for the fatal crash investigation.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)