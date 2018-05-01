Filed Under:california, Earthquake, Quake Watch

LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) — A swarm of minor earthquakes rattled off the coast of California early Tuesday morning, but no damage or injuries were reported.

A magnitude-3.7 earthquake struck at 3:22 a.m. Tuesday, about five miles west of San Clemente Island, the southernmost island that make up the Channel Islands off the California coast.

Just about 20 minutes later, the area trembled again from a magnitude-3.5 earthquake that struck a little over four miles of San Clemente Island. That quake was followed four minutes later by a 2.5 earthquake that struck closer to Catalina Island, about 8 miles south-southeast of Avalon.

No damage or injuries have been reported. Weak shaking was detected as far north as Inglewood, and east as Hemet.

