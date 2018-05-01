LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Prosecutors have dropped sexual assault charges against a man who once appeared on “Millionaire Matchmaker.”

Michael Burnback’s attorney says her client is vindicated by the D.A.’s decision to drop eight felony charges against him three years after Burnback appeared on the reality show looking for love.

Burnback was accused of sexually assaulting three women. Charges included rape by use of drugs, rape of an unconscious person and attempted sodomy.

The D.A. released the following statement, reading in part: ” … prosecutors announced they would be unable to proceed with the preliminary hearing. The defense moved to have the case dismissed and the court granted the request.”

Burnback’s attorney said their evidence contradicted the women’s stories and wrote: “It is now clear that Mr. Bernback should have never been arrested and charged. Moving forward, Mr. Bernback will attempt to regain his reputation and put this terrible ordeal behind him.”

It was not immediately clear why prosecutors decided not to move forward with the case.