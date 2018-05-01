VALENCIA (CBSLA) – A female Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was injured early Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash that shut down Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia.

The deputy was responding to a call at around 2 a.m. when she was involved in a collision on Magic Mountain Parkway and West Valencia Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s department.

The deputy was hospitalized but is expected to be fine. The nature of her injuries were not confirmed. The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt, LASD said.

The exact circumstances of the crash were not released. It is unclear if the deputy’s vehicle had its lights and sirens activated when the collision occurred.

Magic Mountain Parkway was shut down for several hours, but has since reopened.