LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Canyon commuters, get ready to reroute – a seven-month-long partial closure of Benedict Canyon Drive starts Tuesday, cutting off a key connection between the Westside and Mulholland Drive.

The closure, which will last through Nov. 30, will allow the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to replace a mile of aging water pipeline and install four new fire hydrants.

Authorities are calling it a partial closure because Benedict Canyon Drive will be closed from Mulholland Drive to Hutton Drive between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on scheduled Saturdays. Benedict Canyon and Liebe Drive will be open to traffic outside of the closure hours, and local residents and designated visitors will be able to access homes and business during the closure.

Updates on the project and other information on the closure can be found on LADWP’s website.

