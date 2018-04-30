BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Vice President Mike Pence led a roundtable discussion of some of the country’s most important issues Monday evening in Beverly Hills.

The event, scheduled for 5 p.m., cost ticket-holders a pretty penny, with tickets starting at $50,000 per couple.

Leading up to the event, the vice president spent a great deal of the day at the Mexican border in Imperial County, where he was briefed on the border wall from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

“The president and I are determined to work with the Congress to fully fund the wall, to build the entire wall,” said Vice President Pence, “but we have to fix our immigration system.”

The money raised at Monday’s roundtable discussion will benefit “Protect the House,” a fundraising partnership that includes Pence’s Leadership PAC and the National Republican Congressional Committee to benefit 20 Republican House members thought to be “vulnerable” in this year’s upcoming mid-term elections.

