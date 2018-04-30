LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A $50,000 reward was announced Monday for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction in the murder of a 15-year-old girl who was shot outside a hamburger stand in South Los Angeles.

Hannah Bell was fatally shot at about 9 p.m. Friday at Best Burger, a hamburger stand near 77th Street and Western Avenue. She died later at a hospital, according to police.

Authorities will announce the reward at a 10 a.m. news conference, where they will also ask for help in solving the killing. Police have said they are also looking for a man who was standing with Hannah and her mother in front of the burger stand at the time of the shooting.

A male suspect wearing a black hoodie was last seen leaving the area on foot, southbound on Western Avenue, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said. Police say they did not have a motive for the killing.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call (877) LAPD-247 (527-3247).

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)