LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least three people were injured Monday afternoon after a big rig overturned on the 405 freeway at Skirball Center Drive in the Sepulveda Pass, shutting down all southbound lanes of the freeway.

The crash was first reported at 2:49 p.m. on the northbound lanes of the freeway.

LAFD officials say a gravel-hauling big rig overturned on top of a car and crashed into the center divider, spilling the gravel onto the southbound lanes of the freeway.

Fire officials say two of the three people injured are in critical condition and one person is in fair condition.

According to reports from the scene, those injured appeared to suffer severe burns after the rig caught fire. The truck driver was among the injured.

The age and gender of those injured was unknown at the time of this report.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)ted. Wire services contributed to this report.)