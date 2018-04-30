BEVERLY CREST (CBSLA) — The security guard of a multi-million home in Beverly Crest was tied up and robbed early Monday by four armed men and a woman.

The robbery happened at about 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Tower Road. Police say four men and a woman with guns zip tied the guard — who had been in his car — and robbed him, taking two guns, a knife, a flashlight and his cash.

The robbers then took the guard’s remote for the security gate, went inside the home and took property from inside. No one was home at the time.

The group of robbers were described as wearing all black. Their getaway vehicle was described as a black and maroon minivan, and they are considered armed and dangerous.

It’s not the first time the $12 million home has seen police activity this year. Police were called to location back in January, the morning after the Golden Globes Awards, on the report of a sexual assault. No arrests were made at that time, but a naked woman was reported seen running from the home.

The home is owned by an LLC, and it’s current resident is not known.