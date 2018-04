LAGUNA HILLS (CBSLA) — Firefighters are working to determine the cause of a fire at a public storage facility in Laguna Hills.

Flames broke out around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the Public Storage Facility in the 25000 block of Costeau Street.

Photos of the fire shared by the Orange County Fire Authority show flames tearing through the roof of one unit and spreading across the others at the facility.

Firefighters say part of the roof and walls collapsed.

No one was hurt.