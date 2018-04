HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Firefighters knocked down a fire after flames ripped through the garage of a home in Orange County.

The fire erupted inside the garage of the home in the 16500 block of Loire Circle around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Three people were inside the house at the time. A police officer carried one of the residents out. The other two got out by themselves.

Two of the victims were rushed the area hospitals.

The cause of the fire was not known.