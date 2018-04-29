TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — U.S. officials say San Diego’s border crossing has reached capacity even before a caravan of Central American migrants criticized by the Trump administration began turning themselves in to seek asylum.
A statement Sunday from U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the nation’s busiest border crossing can take in additional people as space and resources become available.
Nearly 200 Central Americans who have spent a month traveling in a caravan through Mexico planned to seek asylum Sunday.
The caravan got attention after President Donald Trump and members of his Cabinet called it a threat to the U.S.
Officials had warned that San Diego’s San Ysidro crossing may not be able to take asylum seekers if it faces too many at once. The agency has said the port can hold about 300 people temporarily.
(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Well there you have it, Sunday 4/29/2018 & America is dead. The government continues as a complete failure, at the country’s expense. VERY disappointed with Trump and his vagina AG Jeffy Sessions. We even have “American” lawyers telling invaders how to act & what to say, even though they don’t legitimately need “asylum” and only want welfare. There is only one solution left, vigilante justice wild wild west style. Good luck sheeple, you’re on your own and remember to SMILE when you pay your taxes!