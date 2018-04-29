MID-WILSHIRE DISTRICT (CBSLA) — James Hiatt is still having trouble remembering the moments he says he was attacked after leaving a popular bar in the Mid-Wilshire District.

“I think I was kicked until I stopped moving,” said Hiatt.

He was out doing karaoke at the Brass Monkey last Thursday when a night of fun turned violent.

“Someone jumped me from behind. I didn’t see anyone. I don’t remember seeing anyone. I have a couple of bruises on my arms and knees so best I can tell I got knocked down,” said Hiatt.

Hiatt left the bar to call an Uber to take him home but before he could make that call, he was badly beaten. Even suffered a concussion.

After being attacked at the corner of Wilshire and Mariposa, Hiatt walked for a half mile to find an open business so he could call for help. He ended up at a nearby Denny’s.

“They took my wallet and phone. Funny enough they were kind enough to leave my driver’s license,” said Hiatt.

Hiatt called police who ended up taking him home.

He believes he was randomly targeted by a crook who hoped to score his valuables and some cash.

Although bruised and battered, he’s not angry and actually feels bad for whoever attacked him.

“Their need and their sense of pain was so great that they felt justified or they needed to do this to me to help their own situation so I have compassion for the person,” said Hiatt.

What’s even more scary is the attacker is still on the loose. For Hiatt, the incident is a reminder to not take your safety for granted and to be vigilant at all times.

“I think that I’ll be much more vigilant of where I am when I’m head down into the phone trying to call an Uber,” said Hiatt.