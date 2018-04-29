HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — A female pedestrian was stuck and killed in Hawthorne Sunday evening.

The accident happened on Inglewood Boulevard and 132nd Street about 9 p.m.

KCAL9’s Cristy Fajardo reported from the scene.

Police have roped off the entire intersection during their investigation.

A witness told her the accident was an example of how life can be fleeting.

The woman decided to not wait for the light to change when she crossed Inglewood.

A Mercedes had the green light at 132nd.

The witness told Fajardo the woman was hit in the cross walk and she saw her fly upon impact.

The witness said she ran to help but it was too late and it was obvious the woman was not going to make it, she said.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes stopped and is being interviewed by police.