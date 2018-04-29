SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More than 100 friends and family gathered at the spot where a 15-year-old was gunned down Friday night.

Hannah Bell was with her mother at at Best Burger (Western and 78th Street) , when a man came up and began shooting.

CBS2’s Crystal Cruz spoke to the teen’s distraught family.

They marched to the location — many carrying balloons and dressed in pink and purple — hoping someone comes forward with information that will lead to an arrest.

Police are hoping to speak to a man in his 50s who was also at the stand ordering food.

Bell’s mother — Samantha Mays — described her youngest of five as her mini-me.

“She didn’t sugarcoat nothing,” Mays said, “She was a rock of steel, for my whole complete family. She was the big sister to her big brothers, and her sister. And she was the baby girl.”

Police told Cruz they were planning to have a press conference at the location Monday morning. At that time it’s believed that authorities may release video from the incident.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Bell’s family.