VERNON (CBSLA) — Three people were killed over the weekend in a fiery crash in South Los Angeles involving a driver who was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the suspect was traveling down Hoover when police say he ran a red light, hitting the victims’ vehicle.

Upon impact, the car went up in flames.

Inside were five individuals. Of those, three were killed, including two children. There were two survivors who were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital but was released into police custody on suspicion of DUI.

Witnesses described the horrifying scene:

“I wanted to help but I didn’t have the nerve. I could hear the wails, it broke my heart,” said Rosario Barajas, a witness.