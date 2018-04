ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A search is underway for a hit-and-run driver who killed a man in Anaheim.

Police say the pedestrian was walking along Brookhurst Street south of Ball Road around 10:30 a.m. Saturday when he was hit.

Investigators say the driver was in a silver Honda or Acura TL. The car is missing a side mirror.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.