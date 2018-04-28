ANAHEIM (AP) — Masahiro Tanaka struck out nine in six strong innings, and the New York Yankees’ bats continued to sizzle in an 11-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

The Yankees (17-9) have won eight consecutive games and have outscored opponents 62-17 during that streak. They had 14 hits Saturday and still left 0 men on base.

The Yankees scored five runs in the first inning and five in the second to build a double-digit lead. They sent every player to the plate in each of those innings. The Angels (16-11) after a hot start to the season have lost eight of their last 11 games.

Aaron Judge was 3-for-3 by the time the game was just three innings old. Angels starter Garrett Richards allowed four extra-base hits in 1 2/3 innings before he was chased. He gave up nine runs (five earned) on five hits and walked three.

Aaron Hicks tripled off Richards while Judge, Miguel Andujar and Gary Sanchez all doubled. Andujar has extra-base hits in 10 of his last 12 games.

Tanaka (4-2) was dominant. He retired the first eight batters he faced and struck out the side in the second inning. He didn’t allow a hit until Mike Trout singled to left field to lead off the fourth inning.

The much-anticipated matchup between Tanaka on the mound and fellow countryman Shohei Ohtani didn’t happen since Ohtani was out of the lineup with an ankle injury. Ohtani and Tanaka faced each other in Japan in 2013, but Ohtani never got a hit off Tanaka. Their first meeting in Major League Baseball will have to wait.

The Angels got on the board via a Zack Cozart leadoff solo home run to left field off Tanaka in the fifth inning.

Richards (3-1) suffered his first loss of the season. His ERA climbed to 4.88.

Albert Pujols was 0-for-4. He has 2,995 hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: OF Clint Frazier (concussion symptoms) was 0-for-4 with one run scored Saturday in a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa, his third consecutive game. He is 0-for-8 over the last two days.

Angels: SS Andrelton Simmons (sore right forearm) was scratched from Saturday’s lineup. He was hit by a pitch in the forearm one week ago … RHP/DH Shohei Ohtani (mild left ankle strain) was out of the lineup Saturday. He was sore and receiving treatment after he left Friday’s game after rolling his ankle a little bit on the first-base bag.

UP NEXT

Yankees: CC Sabathia (1-0, 1.86) earned his first victory of the season in his fifth start Tuesday against Minnesota. He’s unbeaten in his last 12 regular season starts dating back to last season. The 37-year-old was on the disabled list with a hip strain for 12 days.

Angels: LHP Tyler Skaggs (3-1, 2.96) leads the Angels in innings pitched (27 1/3) and has the best ERA among Angels starters. He earned th win against Houston in his last start, going seven scoreless innings.

