INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — It’s the final day of the NFL Draft. The Rams and Chargers day three picks have been announced from the site of the under-construction NFL stadium in Inglewood.

CBSLA’s Jo Kwon spoke with some of the people the teams picked to announce the newest players.

Inglewood local Bunchie Young — LA’s first Youth Sports Ambassador and 2017 Sports Illustrated Sports Kids of the Year — was picked by the Chargers and the Rams to announce one of their picks.

“It’s really awesome and it’s crazy,” said Young.

And he’s crazy about both teams.

“I’m rooting for the Rams and the Chargers,” said Young.

The Rams picked a group of Ventura County firefighters to announce a round 4 pick, including Captain Tom Lanski who lost his home in the Thomas Fire.

“This was a lot tougher than anything we do,” Captain Lanski joked.

He says he was so nervous he botched his own department’s name.

“But you know what? I’ll live,” Captain Lanski said to laughter.

The stage for the sometimes nerve-wracking live announcements was with the stadium where both teams will play in a couple years in the background.

The big decisions are made inside a trailer. A name is put on a piece of paper. It’s run up to the stage. Then Chargers first round pick Derwin James makes this kind of announcement: “The Los Angeles Chargers select Kyzir White, linebacker, West Virginia.”

He was joined by youth Chargers football players, including running back Christopher Fields.

Kwon asked Fields if he was faster than some of the guys on the Chargers.

“Yeah,” said Fields.

“Do they know that?,” asked Kwon.

“Maybe,” answered Fields.

Kwon asked Fields what team he wants to play for.

“Chargers,” said Fields.