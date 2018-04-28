SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a 15-year-old girl outside a burger stand in South Los Angeles Friday night.

The shooting occurred outside The Best Burger, located at 7730 S. Western Ave., at around 9 p.m. Police said the girl was standing outside the restaurant with her mother when the suspect approached and shot her.

According to Los Angeles police, the girl died after being rushed to a hospital. She was identified by her family has Hannah Bell.

The suspect, who fled on foot, was only described as a black male wearing a hooded sweatshirt. Police are hoping surveillance cameras from the burger stand will help them identify him.

Investigators do not yet have a motive in the shooting.