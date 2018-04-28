Filed Under:Tujunga

TUJUNGA (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a driver of an SUV who ran away from the scene of a collision Friday night in Tujunga that a motorcyclist and his passenger.

Los Angeles police report that the crash occurred at 8:37 p.m. at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Valmont Street.

A motorcycle carrying two rider and traveling west on Foothill was struck by an eastbound 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe when the Tahoe attempted a left turn onto Valmont, police said.

The impact sent the motorcycle crashing into a parked car. The female passenger died at the scene, police said. The motorcyclist was rushed to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, where he also died.

The driver of the Tahoe abandoned his SUV at the scene and ran away on foot, police said. He was still at large as of Saturday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch