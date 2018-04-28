TUJUNGA (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a driver of an SUV who ran away from the scene of a collision Friday night in Tujunga that a motorcyclist and his passenger.

Los Angeles police report that the crash occurred at 8:37 p.m. at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Valmont Street.

A motorcycle carrying two rider and traveling west on Foothill was struck by an eastbound 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe when the Tahoe attempted a left turn onto Valmont, police said.

The impact sent the motorcycle crashing into a parked car. The female passenger died at the scene, police said. The motorcyclist was rushed to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, where he also died.

The driver of the Tahoe abandoned his SUV at the scene and ran away on foot, police said. He was still at large as of Saturday morning.