SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Detectives are trying to track down a scooter-driving vandal who spray-painted a sheriff’s station in Santa Clarita.

LASD Sgt. Mike Pokorny says around 10:45 Thursday night a man on a foot-scooter quickly tagged the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station and then took off.

He called the incident “brazen,” “bold,” and “just something you don’t do.”

The bizarre spray-painted message referenced DEA agent Enrique Camarena, who was murdered by drug traffickers in 1985.

“It was just very erratic, the words that were on there. For somebody to come in here and graffiti it like this, we kind of take that personal,” Pokorny said.

Twelve-year-old Gabriela Alatorre and her mom live nearby and can’t believe a vandal would target the station — especially with cameras and patrol vehicles in plain sight.

“I think it was very wrong. It’s actually kind of scary,” Alatorre said.

Detectives were not releasing any security video of the vandal at the time of this report.

They say they do have promising leads and are hopeful they will soon make an arrest.