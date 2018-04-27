SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — A Seal Beach home has been declared uninhabitable after an SUV plowed through it and into the neighboring house early Friday.

The crash at about 1:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Catalina Avenue sent the SUV’s driver and passenger to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman, who asked to remain unidentified, was inside the first house, laying down with her granddaughter.

“I was in there patting the baby, laying there in the bed, and all of a sudden I heard this horrific boom, like a bomb went off or an earthquake,” she said.

No one was hurt in either crash.

Police are looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The Seal Beach crash wasn’t the first SUV to slam into an Orange County home overnight. Just after midnight in the city of Orange, a car hit a fence, front porch then smashed into part of the home’s garage and a bedroom. The driver of the car abandoned it, and took off on foot, so police are now looking for that person.

