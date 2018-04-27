LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) –– A judge has delayed a lawsuit by porn actress Stormy Daniels against President Donald Trump and his personal attorney.

In a decision Friday, U.S. District Judge S. James Otero agreed to delay the case and set a hearing for July 27.

Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, asked to delay the case after FBI agents raided his home and office earlier this month. The FBI was seeking records about a nondisclosure agreement Daniels signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen argues that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination may be jeopardized if the proceedings weren’t delayed.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, says she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and sued to invalidate the confidentiality agreement that prevents her from discussing it. She’s also suing Cohen, alleging defamation.

Her attorney, Michael Avenatti, said he would file an immediate appeal of the decision to the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

