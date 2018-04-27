NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Police say they’ve arrested the driver in a deadly hit-and-run in North Hollywood.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash just after 11 p.m. Thursday at Victory Boulevard and Vineland Avenue. He had been walking in the street when he was struck and killed by a utility truck that took off, police said.

The driver returned to the scene two hours later, at which time he was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run.

Neither the driver, nor the victim, has been identified.

