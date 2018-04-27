ALBUQUERQUE (CBSLA) — Actress Molly Ringwald took to Twitter Thursday to publicly thank Southwest Airlines, as well as a doctor, for helping save her father’s life when he experienced a medical emergency on-board a recent flight bound for Austin, Texas.

“We all love to publicly vent against airlines,” the actress tweeted, “but today I would like to thank Southwest Airlines and the doctor who happened to be onboard.”

Ringwald went on to explain that the plane made an emergency landing for her dad.

“Because of their speed and professionalism, my father’s life was saved,” Ringwald said.

A Southwest spokesperson responded to Ringwald’s tweet, saying in part, “Molly, we are so happy to hear that your father was taken care of by our Crew today.”

The Austin-bound flight was reportedly diverted to Albuquerque, New Mexico where Ringwald’s father, Robert Ringwald, was transported to a local hospital.

Ringwald’s praise for Southwest comes nearly one week after the airline was forced to cancel a number of flights when an engine failure led to the death of a passenger.