BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to arrive in Los Angeles this weekend with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy to attend a pair of Republican fundraisers.

On Sunday at noon, Pence and McCarthy will headline a fundraising brunch at the Malibu home of lawyer and financier Marc Stern and his wife, Eva, according to an invitation obtained by Politico.

According to the invitation, tickets for the event start at $10,000 per couple, with other ticket packages available for $25,000, $50,000 and $100,000 per couple.

Some ticket holders will have the opportunity to participate in a roundtable discussion with the vice president on Monday at 5 p.m. at an undisclosed location in Beverly Hills.

The fundraisers will reportedly benefit “Protect the House,” a fundraising partnership that includes Pence’s Leadership PAC and the National Republican Congressional Committee to benefit 20 Republican House members thought to be “vulnerable” in this year’s upcoming mid-term elections, according to the invitation obtained by Politico.

“The House has made a lot of progress since the 2016 election, but we must continue to show that the Trump-Pence agenda is working by keeping the House Majority,” according to the invitation.

McCarthy is considered to be a strong contender to replace the retiring Rep. Paul Ryan as Speaker of the House.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)ted. Wire services contributed to this report.)