WEST COVINA (CBSLA) — A Southern California elementary school teacher is out on bail after his arrest for alleged inappropriate contact with five girls on campus.

Carlos Munguia, 46, of West Covina, was arrested on April 12 on five misdemeanor counts of annoying or molesting a child, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said Thursday.

Munguia is a fourth-grade bilingual teacher at Hurley Elementary in La Puente, according to the school’s website. It’s unclear how long Munguia has worked at the school.

The case allegedly involves five female victims who attended Hurley at some point between 2015 and 2017. All of the alleged incidents took place on school grounds, authorities said.

Munguia has since been placed on administrative leave from the school pending the investigation.

Hurley Elementary is part of the Rowland Unified School District.