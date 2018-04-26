LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Iceland-based airline WOW Air just posted the ultimate summer job. The airline is looking for its first ever “Travel Guide.”

“We are now accepting applications for a 3 month paid summer job, where you will move to Iceland and travel the world with your best friend,” the airline’s job posting reads in part.

Now hiring for the world’s best summer job! ☀ Get paid to move to Iceland and travel the world creating travel content this summer ✈🌍 Show us what you got in your hometown and apply here 👉 https://t.co/jZdVcSZ3PN#wowtravelguide pic.twitter.com/CWU21dnrko — WOW air (@wow_air) April 23, 2018

The lucky WOW Air Travel Guide will move to Iceland for three months and travel to a number of the airline’s 38 destinations to create the ultimate digital travel guide.

The coveted position begins June 1, lasts until August 15 and pays a cool $4,500 a month.

Perhaps the best perk of all — the airline says the selected Travel Guide will be able to bring a friend and he or she will get paid too.

To apply, the airline asks that applicants “create and upload a short video travel guide (max 2 min) of your hometown” before the May 14, 2018 deadline.

For more information on the position and where to apply, click here.