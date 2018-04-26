PINE VALLEY (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles police officer has been arrested on federal charges he tried to smuggle in two illegal immigrants this week in southeastern San Diego County.

Mambasse Koulabalo Patara has been charged with violating immigration laws, according to a federal complaint filed Wednesday.

He was arrested early Tuesday morning at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in Pine Valley, located about 12 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to the complaint, at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, Patara drove up to the checkpoint with two male passengers in a 2006 Toyota Corolla.

While being interviewed by Border Patrol agents, Koulabalo showed them his LAPD badge and stated he was off-duty, the complaint states. Agents later patted him down and found his service-issued gun in his waistband, the complaint reads.

During the interview process, agents determined Patara’s two passengers were illegal immigrants from Mexico. All three men were transported to the Campo Border Patrol Station and arrested at around 1:30 a.m.

An LAPD spokesperson confirmed to CBS2 that Patara has been placed on paid administrative leave.