PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was hurt Thursday in a crash in Panorama City.

Roscoe Boulevard and Noble Avenue was closed to traffic immediately after the crash at 5:50 a.m.

The officer, who was conscious and breathing, was taken to Holy Cross Medical Center in unknown condition.

