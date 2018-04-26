ONTARIO (CBSLA) — JetBlue has good news and bad news for Southern California travelers.

Good news first — JetBlue announced Thursday it will start offering direct flights out of Ontario International Airport to New York this fall.

Ontario International Airport, 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, is now under the control of San Bernardino County after years of Los Angeles International Airport oversight.

JetBlue will also add a flight from Hollywood Burbank Airport to Boston, and add a second non-stop flight to JFK in New York starting in September.

But the bad news is that the airline is cutting a third of its flights from Long Beach Airport because the city nixed a plan to allow flights to international destinations like Los Cabos, Mexico.

Long Beach officials say Delta, Southwest and Hawaiian Airlines are already inquiring about taking the slots Jet Blue is giving up.