PASADENA (CBSLA) — Two big rigs and a car crashed early Thursday on the westbound 210 Freeway, dumping packages all over the freeway and leaving a trailer on the adjacent Metro Gold Line’s tracks.

The crash was reported at 1:20 a.m. near Lake Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, the initial crash involved a car hitting a big rig that ended up in traffic lanes. Then a second big rig, a FedEx truck, hit the car and overturned.

The first big rig did not stay at the scene, and the driver of the car abandoned it and left the scene on foot. It’s not clear if the car’s driver was injured.

The second truck’s cab and one trailer was left on its side in freeway lanes, while a second trailer ended up on the Gold Line’s tracks. The driver of the Fedex truck was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The freeway is expected to reopen soon, but service on the Gold Line will be disrupted for most of the morning. Metro says buses will take passengers between Memorial Park and Allen Station.

