LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Drivers traveling between the Westside and the San Fernando Valley could experience an increase in traffic congestion over the coming months because of the partial closure of a major thoroughfare due to a water pipeline project.

Benedict Canyon Drive, which runs from Beverly Hills through to Beverly Glen and links Sunset Boulevard north to Mulholland Drive, will see partial closures between May 1 and Nov. 30 so that the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power can replace a one-mile stretch of an aging water pipeline.

According to LADWP, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, portions of Benedict Canyon will be closed between Mulholland and Hutton drives. The partial closures will also take place between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on certain Saturdays.

Benedict Canyon and Liebe drives will be open outside of those hours, LADWP said.

The exact details of the closure were not immediately disclosed. A news conference with city officials was scheduled for Thursday morning.