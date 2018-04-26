WINNETKA (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police took down a porch pirate crew Thursday that forwent stealing from homes and went straight to the source.

Sky9 captured the take-down of three people suspected of the theft at a Winnetka gas station, after authorities tracked down a stolen Amazon truck that had been full with packages.

The truck was stolen at about 7 p.m. Thursday as the driver was making a delivery. He said he saw a woman jump into the truck. He tried to stop her but was locked out of the cabin before she drove away.

It was an unusual heist, even for police.

“This is the first time I’ve ever heard of somebody taking an entire truck of deliveries, instead of taking them off the porch,” said LAPD Sgt. Stephen Bell.

Police say the woman later rendezvoused with two men. The crew then transferred roughly 45 packages to a minivan before dumping the stolen truck not far from where it was stolen.

A short time later, police received a call about something suspicious happening at a nearby 7-Eleven.

“A citizen saw several people in the back of a van opening Amazon packages that were clearly labeled ‘Amazon’ and taking the contents out, and then hiding the empty boxes near that gas station,” Bell told CBS2.

Plainclothes officers saw the crime taking place and arrested the three suspects.

They recovered items ranging from mini-drones to makeup and dish detergent.

Police said they are going to try to contact the owners of packages. Those who believe the items are theirs are urged to call detectives at the LAPD Topanga Station at (818)756-4800.