SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) – A suspicious package which turned out to be a harmless tool box forced the evacuation of a terminal at the Port of Los Angeles for several hours Wednesday morning.

At around 8:40 a.m., a longshoreman noticed a package affixed to the side of a shipping container at Berth 230 in the Evergreen Terminal, according to Los Angeles Port Police.

Responding officers decided to call in a Los Angeles police bomb squad as a precaution.

About 100 workers and two ships docked in the Evergreen Terminal were evacuated while the suspicious item was examined, port police said.

The rest of the port remained open and traffic was not seriously affected, police said.

Just after 11:30 a.m., port police confirmed that the bomb squad had determined the package to be only a tool box. The evacuation was lifted and operations returned to normal.