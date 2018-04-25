PASADENA (CBSLA) — A picturesque bridge with a sad history will undergo some changes to prevent any future tragedies.

The Colorado Street Bridge, known to many as Suicide Bridge, was built in 1912 and can be seen from where the Ventura (134) Freeway joins up with the Foothill (210) Freeway in Pasadena. But since it was built, more than 100 people have jumped to their deaths from the bridge.

After a spike in suicides last spring, Pasadena city officials decided to take action. After some study, the Pasadena City Council voted Monday to replace the existing chain link fences on the bridge with permanent 7-foot, 6-inch-tall barriers along entire length of the bridge.

The addition of security cameras and call boxes, similar to those installed along the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, are also under consideration, along with a way to block the ledges on the edge of the bridge.

The design phase of the $2 million project will start this fall.