LOS ALAMITOS (CBSLA/AP) — Allison Mack, the TV actress who starred in The CW network’s “Smallville,” is headed back home to Los Alamitos after posting bail in connection with a case where she’s charged with helping recruit women as sex slaves for the leader of a self-improvement group in upstate New York.

A federal judge in Brooklyn agreed to release Mack, who was arrested last week, on $5 million bond and place her under home detention in California. She will live with her parents at their home in Los Alamitos as she awaits trial.

Mack, 35, appeared in tan jail smocks for a brief court appearance. She only spoke to answer “yes” when the judge asked her if she understood the bail conditions.

Among those conditions: No contact with current or former members of the secretive group known as NXIVM. She’ll also be subject to electronic monitoring and restrictions on computer and cellphone use.

By the time Mack left the courthouse more than two hours later, she had switched into a jean jacket, gray slacks and sneakers. She stared straight ahead in silence as she and her lawyers fought through a media scrum to a waiting car, with at least three photographers tripping over each other and toppling to the sidewalk along the way.

The actress played Chloe Sullivan, a teenage friend of Superman, on “Smallville.” Since that series ended in 2011, she has played only minor roles.

Prosecutors said she helped recruit women for NXIVM leader Keith Raniere by telling them that they were joining a purported female mentorship group, prosecutors said. Among those recruited include “Harry Potter” actress Emma Watson, whom Mack messaged over Twitter, and pop star Kelly Clarkson.

.@EmWatson I participate in a unique human development & women's movement I'd love to tell you about. As a fellow actress I can relate so… — Allison Mack (@allisonmack) February 19, 2016

@kelly_clarkson I heard through the grapevine that you're a fan of Smallville. I'm a fan of yours as well! I'd love to chat sometime. — Allison Mack (@allisonmack) July 20, 2013

Kristin Kreuk, who played Superman’s love interest in “Smallville” admitted to participating in one of the group’s programs, but has said she was not involved in NXIVM’s inner circle and did not recruit anyone.

But rather than finding female mentorship, the victims “were exploited, both sexually and for their labor,” and even branded with Raniere’s initials, prosecutors said.

Federal authorities raided a residence near Albany where NXIVM was headquartered in March. The organization also ran programs in Mexico.

Raniere, 57, was arrested in Mexico, brought to the U.S. on March 26 and is being held without bail in Brooklyn on sex-trafficking charges.

At the time of Raniere’s capture, Mack was living with him at a luxury villa in Puerto Vallarta, according to court papers.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)